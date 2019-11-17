Top track

Sub Limen Festival - 3 days ticket (Bergamo)

17 Nov - 19 Nov
GigsBergamo
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tre notti dedicate al meglio della musica italiana contemporanea. Arriva a Bergamo Sub Limen festival è connubio tra musica, arte, cultura, storia e futuro. Hai mai ballato in una vecchia centrale elettrica? Da venerdì 17 a domenica 19 novembre i live di N Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale MusicalZOO, Daste e Le Cannibale
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nziria, Ivreatronic, GINEVRA and 2 more

Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

