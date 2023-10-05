DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a "ha-ha" hilarious evening at Signature Brew's special Alan Partridge quiz night!
Brush up on your Norwich knowledge, unleash your inner Alan, and test your wits with questions about everyone's favorite awkward radio presenter.
Prepare for a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.