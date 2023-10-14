DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Violet & Lounge Act: Tribute to Hole & Nirvana

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$19.93
About

This show is a co-headlining show, with even length sets from both bands, beginning with All Violet at 8 pm.

All Violet -- Hole Tribute: based in Philadelphia, All Violet is focused on recreating the power, energy, and fury of the live Hole experience. A Read more

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Lounge Act, All Violet

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

