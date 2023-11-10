Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vistas

The Old Fire Station
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBournemouth
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scottish band Vistas consists of vocalist Prentice Robertson, guitarist Dylan Rush and bassist Jamie Law - they’ve made their name gigging tirelessly across the UK, with word of mouth praise of their chaotic, life-affirming show travelling far and wide.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Vistas, Overpass

Venue

The Old Fire Station

36 Holdenhurst Rd, Boscombe, Bournemouth BH8 8AD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

