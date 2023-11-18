DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jackson Mathod

The Forge
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jackson Mathod is a multi-instrumentalist and singer. Drawing on influences from the likes of Miles Davis, Roy Hargrove and Christian Scott to name a few.

Jackson Mathod studied Jazz at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He quickly went onto the session Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

