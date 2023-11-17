DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MICO - The Fantasy Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In an era when seemingly everyone wants to blow up overnight, MICO is proof that nothing beats great music and consistency. Back in highschool, MICO would sing in Discord voice chats and Twitch streams to connect with new listeners one-by-one. At 20 years Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MICO

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

