Top track

Hasta Que Nos Terminemos - Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Edoardo Leo - Ti racconto una storia

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €29.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hasta Que Nos Terminemos - Remix
Got a code?

About

Edoardo Leo, con lo spettacolo, " Ti racconto una storia" (letture serie e semiserie), con le improvvisazioni musicali di Jonis Bascir.

Ti racconto una storia è un reading-spettacolo, con musiche di Jonis Bascir, che raccoglie appunti, suggestioni, lettur Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Edoardo Leo

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.