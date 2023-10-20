Top track

Corto.alto - 'Bad With Names' Tour

Strange Brew
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

corto.alto is the brain-child of award winning multi-instrumentalist, composer & producer Liam Shortall. Hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, this genre defying producer brings together influences from Hip-Hop, Broken Beat, Electronica, Dub and Punk with an inf Read more

Presented by Worm Disco Club.

Lineup

corto.alto

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

