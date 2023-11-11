Top track

Palehound - The Clutch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palehound: Eye On The Bat Tour

The Lyric
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Palehound - The Clutch
Got a code?

About

Palehound

Palehound’s new album Eye On The Bat, due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co., is a documentation of illusions shattering in the face of profound change. Witnessing the tiny details that build or break a relationship, and the flood that comes af Read more

Presented by Heckbringer Audio Productions.

Lineup

Palehound, alexalone

Venue

The Lyric

1209 North College Avenue, Fort Collins, Colorado 80524, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.