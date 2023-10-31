Top track

Velo Di Maya

Voices From The Lake

EartH
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
£29.90

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

On 31st October, Voices From the Lake celebrate the 10th anniversary of their classic debut album with a very special live performance at EartH Hall.

A collaborative project made up of Italian DJs, producers and

Presented by Cabin Fever.

Lineup

Voices From the Lake, Donato Dozzy, NEEL

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

