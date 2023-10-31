DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Hall.
On 31st October, Voices From the Lake celebrate the 10th anniversary of their classic debut album with a very special live performance at EartH Hall.
A collaborative project made up of Italian DJs, producers and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.