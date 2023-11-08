DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Georg Elser Lesung

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
TalkHamburg
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ich wollte größeres Blutvergießen verhindern

GEORG ELSER. Attentat auf Hitler 1939

JENS HARZER LIEST DAS VERHÖRPROTOKOLL

HELMUT BUTZMANN – BILDER UND FAKTEN

Wie plante Georg Elser sein frühes Attentat von 1939 auf Hitler?

Wir schildern Elsers Leben, d

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany

Doors open7:00 pm

