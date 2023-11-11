Top track

Full Of Hell - Crawling Back to God

Full Of Hell / End / Inter Arma / Wake

Avondale Music Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7pm doors 8pm show

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Wake, Inter Arma, END and 1 more

Venue

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

