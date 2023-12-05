Top track

Sundara Karma - Flame (Roosevelt Remix)

Sundara Karma

O2 Academy Oxford
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsOxford
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

Security – Bag Policy:

Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.

There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Sundara Karma

Venue

O2 Academy Oxford

190 Cowley Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1020 capacity
