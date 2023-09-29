Top track

Nightlife

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SIERRA w/ Street Cleaner

Soda Bar
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nightlife
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar – San Diego.

Violence and melancholy, sweetness and brutality -- SIERRA blends various styles and moods to create her own unique brand, inspired by synthwave, EBM and darkwave. She released her first EP entitled Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Street Cleaner

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.