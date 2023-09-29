DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar – San Diego.
Violence and melancholy, sweetness and brutality -- SIERRA blends various styles and moods to create her own unique brand, inspired by synthwave, EBM and darkwave. She released her first EP entitled
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.