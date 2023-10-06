DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BlankFor.ms, Jason Moran, Marcus Gilmore - Refract Album Release Performance

Public Records
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Digital meets analogue on Refract - the remarkable new trio album by electronic musician and tape loop specialist BlankFor.ms, MacArthur fellow pianist Jason Moran and innovative drummer Marcus Gilmore. The official release show for Refract will be at Publ Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

BlankFor.ms

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

