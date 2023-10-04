Top track

Fading

Colouring

St Pancras Old Church
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Currently putting the finishing touches to a new album, Jack Kenworthy aka Colouring has announced news of an intimate London live performance at St Pancras Old Church.

Following a run of early EPs released via Interscope Records that caught the attention Read more

Lineup

Colouring

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

