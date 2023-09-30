Top track

Terror - Always The Hard Way

Triple B / Daze / SoH showcase *WEEKEND PASS*

The Brooklyn Monarch
30 Sept - 1 Oct
$77.77

About

*THIS TICKET LINK IS ONLY FOR WEEKEND PASSES*

Saturday September 30th + Sunday October 1st 2023

Triple B / Daze / Streets of Hate Records and Miles To Go Presents

The BBB/DAZE/SOH Showcase 2023 featuring

Madball

Terror

Mindforce

Killing Time

Presented by Miles To Go Presents

Lineup

Madball, Terror, Mindforce and 20 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

