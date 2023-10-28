Top track

Resolve + Invités

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Resolve - Forever Yours
About

Resolve est de retour en tête d’affiche en France cet automne

Tout juste sorti d’une tournée francaise avec While She Sleeps et après avoir écumé les festivals d’été - dont le Hellfest 2023 - le quartet lyonnais viendra confirmer son statut d’étoile monta Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Resolve

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

