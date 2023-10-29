DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sogand, Zakhmi, Kamyar

Scala
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
London
£77.42
IR UK Events & Tapesh Events proudly present

Sogand, Zakhmi, Kamyar live in London HALLOWEEN TOUR 2023

Sunday 29 October – 8:30 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)

SCALA, 275 Pentonville Rd, LONDON, N1 9NL

Info : 07902146677, 07454008999

+16 ID Required

IR UK Events & Tapesh Events Presents

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am
800 capacity
