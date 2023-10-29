DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IR UK Events & Tapesh Events proudly present
Sogand, Zakhmi, Kamyar live in London HALLOWEEN TOUR 2023
Sunday 29 October – 8:30 PM (Doors open 7:30 PM)
SCALA, 275 Pentonville Rd, LONDON, N1 9NL
Info : 07902146677, 07454008999
+16 ID Required
