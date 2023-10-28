DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PEACH is a four-piece post punk band from Bristol, UK. Taking influence from early Desert Rock, Punk and Grunge ideologies. Its noisy, its angry, its honest
PEACH - Out everywhere September 30th
Special Guests Sang Froid and Shlug
14+ (under 16s with an
