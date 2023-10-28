DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PEACH Album Launch

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PEACH is a four-piece post punk band from Bristol, UK. Taking influence from early Desert Rock, Punk and Grunge ideologies. Its noisy, its angry, its honest

PEACH - Out everywhere September 30th

Special Guests Sang Froid and Shlug

14+ (under 16s with an adult)

Presented by Rough Trade.

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

