Hey Colossus + Teeth of The Sea

The White Hotel
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hey Colossus celebrate their 20th anniversary with a new tour and album that includes this co-headlining show with long-time peers and experimenters in the leftfield UK rock scene, Teeth of the Sea!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch

Lineup

Teeth Of The Sea, Hey Colossus

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

