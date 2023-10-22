Top track

Axis: Sova, FRAND, Self Improvement

Zebulon
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Axis: Sova, FRAND (Emmett Kelly, Ben Boye, and Ty Segall), Self Improvement

Denizens of the Chicago rock underground for over a damn decade, Axis: Sova began as the performing pseudonym for guitarist Brett Sova and his TR-66 Rhythm Arranger drum machine c Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

AXIS:SOVA, Self Improvement

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

