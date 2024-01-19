DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chien Méchant + 1 ère partie De Phase

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après la sortie remarquée de leur premier EP "Étoile Filante", leur maxi-EP "Chien Méchant", un concert sold-out à la Boule Noire et des dates un peu partout en France, Chien Méchant revient pour un concert exceptionnel à La Maroquinerie.

Le duo de musici...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par BLEU CITRON DEVELOPPEMENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chien Méchant

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

