Model Man (Live)

The Grand Social
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
From €13.50

About

Hidden Agenda are proud to present Model Man live at The Grand Social on Friday 6th October from 11pm!

A direct descendant of the UK's innovative and influential electronic music lineage, Model Man (AKA Mark Brandon) embodies the free-spirited culture tha

Presented by Hidden Agenda

Lineup

Model Man

Venue

The Grand Social

35 Liffey Street Lower, Dublin, D01, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

