Benighted - Implore the Negative

Nantes Metal Fest 2023: Samedi

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€21.99

About

Le Nantes Metal Fest est de retour pour sa 11eme édition au Ferrailleur ! 15 nouveaux groupes sont au programme avec en tête d'affiche le #deathmetal de Benighted, du #hardcore avec Stinky ou encore du #metalcore avec Novelist.

Ils seront accompagnés par...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Association Nantes Metal Fest.

Lineup

3
Inner Tears, Opal Insight, Silent Seas and 3 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

