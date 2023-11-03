DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJUNAH w/ NO MEN, Ovef Ow

Sleeping Village
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsChicago
$17.51
About

$14 Adv, $16 Dos + Fees | 21+

Chicago-based Djunah spotlights the talents of Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar, singing, and pulverizing a Moog bass organ with her foot — a feat some have described as "mind-blowing." Drawin Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

