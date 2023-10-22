Top track

1000 Black Birds

Tyler Ramsey

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tyler Ramsey live at Eddie's Attic!

Praised by NPR, Stereogum, WNYC and The Huffington Post, Tyler Ramsey is a multi-instrumentalist equally at home playing guitar, piano, keyboards, bass and percussion, but is best known as a talented finger-style guitar Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Tyler Ramsey

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

