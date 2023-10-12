DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Philip Seth Campbell

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hailing from Glasgow, Philip Seth Campbell has been releasing music since 1997. Having released a handful of records and EPs over the years, Campbell gave it all up in 2012 to join London-based rock band The Temperance Movement. Having toured the world wit Read more

Alice Faye

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

