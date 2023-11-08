DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Scofield Trio

The Forge
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£41.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JOHN SCOFIELD TRIO

John Scofield - Guitar

Vicente Archer - Bass

Bill Stewart - Drums

There has been a John Scofield Trio at play since the late 70’s and it undisputedly remains his favorite format. The newest incarnation – John Scofield on guitar, bass Read more

Presented by AGMP.

John Scofield Trio

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.