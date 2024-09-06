Top track

ROCK IN THE BARN #15 - PASS VENDREDI

Château des Tourelles
6 Sept - 8 Sept
GigsVernon
From €38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Esoteric
About

Le Festival Rock In the Barn se déroulera Vernon pour sa 15ème édition les 6 et 7 septembre 2024. C’est dans le cadre idyllique du Château des Tourelles et de son parc arboré que 18 formations issues du Royaume-Uni, des USA, ou de Normandie enchaineront co...

Cet événement est ouvert à tous
Présenté par Rock in the barn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Deeper, DEADLETTER, Dude Low and 2 more

Venue

Château des Tourelles

4 Rue Frédéric Ogerau 27200
Doors open4:00 pm

