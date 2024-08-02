DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leah Belle Faser with special guest Derrick Chapman

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Leah Belle Faser with special guest Derrick Chapman live at Eddie's Attic!

Leah Belle Faser brings an authentic musical style that breaks down the walls of many music genres but remains grounded in a sound seasoned with country, pop, rock, and folk influe...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leah Belle Faser

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.