I Kula Shaker tornano in
Italia
con la formazione originaria del 1998
per presentare
“
Natural
Magick
”,
loro
settimo album in studio
,
pubblicato il
2
febbraio
2024
.
Due speciali appuntamenti vedranno la band esibirsi
il 13 maggio
sul p...
