Top track

Cherry Glazerr - Had Ten Dollaz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cherry Glazerr + Winter

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cherry Glazerr - Had Ten Dollaz
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Cherry Glazerr en concert exceptionnel à La Maroquinerie le 14 juin 2024 !

Cela fait quatre ans que Cherry Glazerr a sorti son resplendissant troisième album, Stuffed and Ready, mais Clémentine Creevy n'est pas pressée. "J'ai pass...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherry Glazerr, Winter

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.