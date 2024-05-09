Top track

Joanna and the Dropouts - Bad at Being Good

Joanna & The Dropouts + Call Me Franco + Matt Cooper (Stanmore)

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Thu, 9 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joanna and the Dropouts emerged in 2019, infusing their music with catchy riffs and surf-tinged guitar sounds.

Recommended for fans of The Cramps, The B52’s and John Waters films.

Based in both Brighton and London, the band is a harmonious collaboration...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

