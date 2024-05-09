DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joanna and the Dropouts emerged in 2019, infusing their music with catchy riffs and surf-tinged guitar sounds.
Recommended for fans of The Cramps, The B52’s and John Waters films.
Based in both Brighton and London, the band is a harmonious collaboration...
