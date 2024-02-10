DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles electro-pop duo able machines burst onto the music scene in 2019 with their first single “Secrets and Lies”, setting the blueprint of their unique sound — coupling (often) dark lyrical imagery with concise pop hooks and melodies over electronic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.