Classe 1991, GIONNYSCANDAL, al secolo Gionata Ruggieri, è oggi un
cantautore e produttore discografico. Prima di avvicinarsi al rap, milita in una
band emo in veste di cantante e chitarrista, influenzato da gruppi come My
Chemical Romance e Blink-182. N
The Factory in collaborazione con Plasma Concerti, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di GIONNY SCANDAL!
Una data speciale di questo Tour con cui potrete direttamente tramite i Vip Pack accedere a contenuti esclusivi di questo live intenso, pot...
