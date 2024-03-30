DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gionny Scandal

The Factory
Sat, 30 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Gionny Scandal

Classe 1991, GIONNYSCANDAL, al secolo Gionata Ruggieri, è oggi un

cantautore e produttore discografico. Prima di avvicinarsi al rap, milita in una

band emo in veste di cantante e chitarrista, influenzato da gruppi come My

Chemical Romance e Blink-182. N Read more

Event information

The Factory in collaborazione con Plasma Concerti, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di GIONNY SCANDAL!

Una data speciale di questo Tour con cui potrete direttamente tramite i Vip Pack accedere a contenuti esclusivi di questo live intenso, pot...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Gionny Scandal

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.