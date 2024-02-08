Top track

Cue Tip Miniatures Launch Party

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 8 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Adam Paroussos is a London-based composer and multi-instrumentalist whose work spans internationally through film, experimental theatre, documentary, drama, multi-media performance and more. He draws inspiration from the natural world and improvisation, us...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CTM Brass Quartet, Misha Faulty, Merlin Nova

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

