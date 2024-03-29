DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The UK's biggest Reggaeton Party is coming back to Edinburgh this March. Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 500+ other Reggaeton lovers at La Belle Angele!
Strictly Reggaeton music all night with music from Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.