DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Séance d'écoute The Beatles White Album Discogonie

LISTENER
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Séance d'écoute du White Album des Beatles animé par Palem Candillier auteur d'une étude sur cet album édité chez Discogonie.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Palem Candillier
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

LISTENER

10 Rue Vivienne, 75002 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.