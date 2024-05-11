DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marsh presents: Aria

New Century
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Marsh

Tom Marshall – better known simply as Marsh – injects his progressive house with his love for early-’00s trance music. Switching from club thumpers to chilled-out beach tracks, the Anjunadeep signee – who is based in the US – has performed his melodic mixe Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

JBM Music presents Marsh: Aria

Marsh comes with a brand new show concept for 2024: Aria.

After captivating performances at London's Electric Brixton alongside Leo Wood, Marsh will be joined on stage by the incredible Leo Wood and ALLKNIGHT for 2...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by JBM Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marsh

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.