DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Instant Composing Society nasce dall’unione tra cinque musicisti ed un regista, nell’estate del 2022 a Santarcangelo di Romagna. All’anagrafe rispondono al nome di Rodrigo d’Erasmo (compositore e violinista di Afterhours), Ludovico Di Martino (regista...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.