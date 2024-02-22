Top track

Cerys Hafana - Child Owlet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cerys Hafana

Square Chapel Arts Centre
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsHalifax
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cerys Hafana - Child Owlet
Got a code?

About

Cerys Hafana is a composer and multi-instrumentalist who mangles, mutates, and transforms traditional music. She explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and is also interested in found sounds, archival materials and ele...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Square Chapel Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cerys Hafana

Venue

Square Chapel Arts Centre

10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.