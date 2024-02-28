DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ed Gamble 'Work In Progress'

Olbys Creative Hub
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hi guys, Ed here. I am working up a new show.

Not a clue what it will feature yet, but doubtless it will be a loosey-goosey hour of sweaty horsing around, interspersed with desperately flicking through a notepad. Pop along if you'd like.

"A class act. Co...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ed Gamble

Venue

Olbys Creative Hub

3-5 King Street, Margate, Margate, CT9 1DD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.