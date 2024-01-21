DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GWSU Takeover

Linea
Sun, 21 Jan, 3:00 pm
DJMilano
About

We are thrilled to announce an exciting new event at LINEA MILANO with GOD WILL SAVE US.

Born in 2021 from the passion of three young minds merging music, creativity, and fashion, GWSU will be taking over LINEA, matching our energy.

LINEUP:

  • DONATELLA...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by LINEA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open3:00 pm

