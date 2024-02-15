Top track

Imogen Halsey - You and I

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Imogen Halsey / Mia Joan / darragh

The Four Thieves
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fabulous to be hosting Imogen Halsey's single launch at The Four Thieves. The track is called Her and with Mia Joan and darragh in support, it will be a wonderful evening.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

darragh

Venue

The Four Thieves

Lavender Gardens, London SW11 1DJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

