Good Love 2.0

Priya Ragu

Thekla
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17.85

Good Love 2.0
About Priya Ragu

Singer-songwriter Priya Ragu rose to prominence with her 2020 track ‘Good Love 2.0’, introducing the world to her sleek R&B and vibrant electropop. She pulls inspiration from her Tamil heritage in the glossy R&B songs she crafts with her brother – think ta Read more

Event information

AEG Presents

Priya Ragu

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by AEG.
Lineup

Priya Ragu

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

