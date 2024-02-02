DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents Estella Boersma

Domicile Miami
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Friday February 2nd we are bringing you the Miami debut of Estella Boersma, hailing from the Netherlands but now calling Berlin, Germany, her home, Her story is of relentless passion, transitions, and a burning desire to create music that makes hearts r...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Estella Boersma

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

