I Love Country Music

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giddy up Country Music fans, it's time for a Hoe Down!

We're coming back to the The Deaf Institute in Manchester for a celebration of Country Music!

Expect to hear: Shania Twain / Luke Combs / Taylor Swift / Luke Bryan / Carrie Underwood / Rascal Flats /...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by The Legends Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

