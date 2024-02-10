DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Factory assieme a Rave Cave Collective è felice di presentare il suo nuovo palinsesto dedicato alla musica elettronica : REVELATION
Cosa aspettarsi? Ravelation è espressione dell'atmosfera industriale underground tipica della scena rave nord-europea,...
✸ 𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗢 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜 - 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘣𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘰 disponibile sul sito www.thefactoryvr.com/tesseramento .
Non sarà possibile tesserarsi tramite il modulo online direttamente in entrata.
Il modulo online che trovate nel link sovracitato, va compilato prima di recarsi presso la nostra struttura
Il pagamento della tessera invece è effettuabile in cassa la sera dell'evento oppure tramite bonifico bancario presentando in cassa la distinta di avvenuto pagamento.
Il costo annuale della tessera associativa è di 5,00€.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.