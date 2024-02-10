Top track

Sørenga - SUB CONTROL

Rave Cave Ravelation

The Factory
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSan Martino Buon Albergo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Factory assieme a Rave Cave Collective è felice di presentare il suo nuovo palinsesto dedicato alla musica elettronica : REVELATION

Cosa aspettarsi? Ravelation è espressione dell'atmosfera industriale underground tipica della scena rave nord-europea,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Fed Lost, Izzo, Sørenga

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

FAQs

Posso tesserarmi direttamente al locale ?

✸ 𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗢 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜 - 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘣𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘰 disponibile sul sito www.thefactoryvr.com/tesseramento .

Non sarà possibile tesserarsi tramite il modulo online direttamente in entrata.

Il modulo online che trovate nel link sovracitato, va compilato prima di recarsi presso la nostra struttura

Il pagamento della tessera invece è effettuabile in cassa la sera dell'evento oppure tramite bonifico bancario presentando in cassa la distinta di avvenuto pagamento.

Il costo annuale della tessera associativa è di 5,00€.

